A reboot of Party of Five, the 1990s US drama which kickstarted the careers of Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and Lost's Matthew Fox, is reportedly in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creators of the original series Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are developing the project with an added twist: the siblings at the heart of the story will be first-generation Latinos who have immigrated to the US.