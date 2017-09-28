A reboot of 90s drama Party of Five is in the works
The new series will centre around a Latino family
A reboot of Party of Five, the 1990s US drama which kickstarted the careers of Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and Lost's Matthew Fox, is reportedly in the works.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creators of the original series Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are developing the project with an added twist: the siblings at the heart of the story will be first-generation Latinos who have immigrated to the US.
The reboot is in the early stages of production, with no network currently attached, and producers Sony Pictures Television have yet to hear the pitch.
The original series, which centred around five siblings in San Francisco who reunited after their parents died in a car crash, ran for five seasons on Fox in the US, and featured notable guest star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who went on to lead a short-lived spin-off series, Time of Your Life.