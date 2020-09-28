New ITV crime drama Professor T starring Ben Miller starts filming

ITV has announced that filming on new crime drama Professor T, starring Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour, has commenced.

The six-part series, currently being filmed on location in Belgium and Cambridge, stars Death in Paradise’s Miller as criminology professor Jasper Tempest – an “eccentric but brilliant” academic, suffering with OCD and has a tortured past.

Based on the Belgian series of the same name, Professor T followed Tempest as he finds himself reluctantly acting as an advisor to the police when Diana Tyson (Elizabeth Kate Back) is violently attacked on Cambridge campus.

Alongside DI Lisa Donckers (The Trial of Christine Keeler’s Emma Naomi), a former student of Tempest’s, the pair compare the assault to a similar one that occurred years beforehand and attempt to track down the criminal at large.

Professor T is also set to star Big School’s Frances de la Tour, Taboo’s Barney White, The Salisbury Poisoning’s Andy Gathergood, Quiz’s Sarah Woodward, Marcella’s Ben Onwukwe, Downton Abbey’s Douglas Reith and Van der Valk’s Juliet Aubrey.

Series star Ben Miller said in a statement: “Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets.”

“You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it,” he added.

Belgian series Professor T, on which the ITV drama is based, was set in Antwerp and starred Koen De Bouw as Professor Jasper Teerlinck. It aired from 2015 until 2018, with Channel 4 picking up broadcasting rights for UK viewers last year.

Professor T isn’t the only drama to begin filming during the coronavirus pandemic – the BBC announced that production of Line of Duty season six resumed earlier this month, while filming for Call the Midwife‘s Christmas special began again in August.

