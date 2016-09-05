Yes Chef - everything you need to know
Your guide to the new BBC daytime cookery show hosted by Sheree Murphy
What is Yes Chef?
It's a brand new culinary daytime format from the BBC which pairs amateur foodies with Michelin starred chefs.
"For the amateurs, it’s a chance to work alongside the best in the business. For the professionals, it’s an opportunity to train their partner and lead them to victory in an industry where ego is king."
Who is the host?
Sheree Murphy hosts the show. She is best known to most as Tricia Dingle in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Eva Strong in Hollyoaks and also played Dakota Davies in Neighbours. That's a soap pedigree worth shouting about.
In 2005 she came second in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
She says: “I'm a huge foodie and a big fan of cooking shows, so to be hosting the series in the presence of these world class chefs every day is an amazing experience.”
How does the contest work?
Monday to Thursday a different chef puts four have-a-go foodies through their paces, with the winner of each day going through to the weekly final on Friday.
In the final, the four professional chefs pair up with their winning home cook to go head-to-head in the ultimate professional-amateur cooking showdown. Three-star Michelin chef Pierre Koffmann will judge their final dishes. Each week a new duo will be crowned Yes Chef champions.
Who are the chefs?
- Aiden Byrne
- Atul Kochhar
- Bryn Williams
- Frances Atkins
- Galton Blackiston
- Luke Tipping
- Mary Ann Gilchrist
- Matt Gillan
- Michael O’Hare
- Nathan Outlaw
- Nigel Haworth
- Paul Ainsworth
- Rupert Rowley
- Ryan Simpson
- Stephen Terry
- Theo Randall
Where is it filmed?
The show is made on location at Cheshire Cookery School in Altrincham