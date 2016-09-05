Who is the host?

Sheree Murphy hosts the show. She is best known to most as Tricia Dingle in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Eva Strong in Hollyoaks and also played Dakota Davies in Neighbours. That's a soap pedigree worth shouting about.

In 2005 she came second in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

She says: “I'm a huge foodie and a big fan of cooking shows, so to be hosting the series in the presence of these world class chefs every day is an amazing experience.”

More like this

How does the contest work?

Monday to Thursday a different chef puts four have-a-go foodies through their paces, with the winner of each day going through to the weekly final on Friday.

In the final, the four professional chefs pair up with their winning home cook to go head-to-head in the ultimate professional-amateur cooking showdown. Three-star Michelin chef Pierre Koffmann will judge their final dishes. Each week a new duo will be crowned Yes Chef champions.

Who are the chefs?

Aiden Byrne

Atul Kochhar

Bryn Williams

Frances Atkins

Galton Blackiston

Luke Tipping

Mary Ann Gilchrist

Matt Gillan

Michael O’Hare

Nathan Outlaw

Nigel Haworth

Paul Ainsworth

Rupert Rowley

Ryan Simpson

Stephen Terry

Theo Randall

Where is it filmed?

The show is made on location at Cheshire Cookery School in Altrincham

Advertisement

When is Yes Chef on TV?

Yes Chef is on BBC One at 3.45pm Monday to Friday