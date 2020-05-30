Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Man in the Arena.

When is Man in the Arena?

The nine-part series will reportedly air in 2021 on sports channel ESPN. Since the series is executive produced by the same team behind The Last Dance, it's likely the documentary will also air on Netflix for international viewers.

Who is Tom Brady?

While the name 'Tom Brady' may only be vaguely familiar to some British readers, across the pond Brady is a living legend and star of American football.

Brady is a quarterback and for the first two decades of his career he played for the New England Patriots, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them. A major celebrity in American culture, he's appeared on numerous talkshows, and is married to the supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady is working on the series with ESPN, and throughout the nine-parter will give firsthand accounts of his career highlights.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” ESPN's Connor Schell said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Is there a trailer for Man in the Arena?

Yes, you can watch it below.