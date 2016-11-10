With this in mind, Channel 4 has ordered a Dispatches special titled The World According to President Trump to try to get to the bottom of it all.

The documentary sees Matt Frei speak to those who may know more about Trump's approach to politics in an attempt to answer another question: "How scared should we be?"

Commissioning editor George Waldrum commented: "We have never seen anything like it before, or possibly ever will again.

"The controversy surrounding the election has been remarkable and it is a great opportunity to continue the coverage and analysis on Channel 4. Matt Frei has been at the heart of the election coverage and can provide great insight into the aftermath of the election."

Matt Frei is now Europe Editor and Presenter at Channel 4 News but has previously served stints as Washington Correspondent for Channel 4 and for the BBC.

The World According to President Trump will air on Saturday 12th November at 9:30pm on Channel 4