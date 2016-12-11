Where will David Attenborough take us this week?

The last episode in the current series takes us out of the wild and into the cities, where all manner of creatures coexist with humans.

Expect leopards on the streets of Mumbai, peregrine falcons hunting among New York's skyscrapers, hyenas that live peacefully alongside the people of Harar and langurs in Jodhpur, where they're regarded as having great religious significance by the citizens.

Advertisement

Here's a sneak peek.