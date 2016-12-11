What time is Planet Earth II episode 6 on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the final episode of Planet Earth II with David Attenborough on BBC
Published: Sunday, 11 December 2016 at 9:00 am
The final episode of Planet Earth II airs on BBC1 this Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the big finale of David Attenborough's nature spectacular.
Episode six starts at 8pm on Sunday 4th December on BBC1.
Where will David Attenborough take us this week?
The last episode in the current series takes us out of the wild and into the cities, where all manner of creatures coexist with humans.
Expect leopards on the streets of Mumbai, peregrine falcons hunting among New York's skyscrapers, hyenas that live peacefully alongside the people of Harar and langurs in Jodhpur, where they're regarded as having great religious significance by the citizens.
Here's a sneak peek.
