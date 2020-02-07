What is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece. The fifth episode sees her take on the Dodecanese, a far-flung archipelago between Europe and the East. In Rhodes, Bradbury discovers Byzantine art, tries her hand at painting historic frescoes and meets female entrepreneurs making an age-old superfood. A visit to the island of Symi follows, where she receives a lesson in the dangerous skill of sponge diving.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times critic Gill Crawford gave us her thoughts on last week's episode:

"I’m probably not the only person missing the Durrells and their Corfiot home. So it’s good to know that Julia Bradbury is now heading to Corfu on her sunny tour of the Greek islands. And, as in Crete last week, she’s keen to meet the cooks and craftspeople keeping Greek culture alive. Except that… Corfu Town has a surprisingly Italian nature. And the island’s signature dish, pastitsada, with its generous use of spices, probably owes a debt to the island’s more exotic links.

More like this

Advertisement

"But this is still Greece, and that means olives. In an ancient grove, Julia meets two brothers who are keen to bring olive-oil production into the 21st century. It’s all madly idyllic."