As the trailer plays out, a message appears that alludes to the series' focus on conservation efforts to raise awareness of climate change: “Netflix presents a global event that reminds us we’re all on one team.”

The documentary series, made by the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth, has been filmed over four years in 50 different countries.

In collaboration with conservation charity WWF, the filmmakers employed over 600 crew members and captured more than three and a half thousand filming days.

The documentary will focus on "the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America".

Our Planet will be released on Netflix on Friday 5th April 2019