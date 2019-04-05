The star-studded gala at the Natural History Museum in London took place on Thursday 4th April – one day before the series was released globally on Netflix.

Other major celebrities, such as David and Brooklyn Beckham, attended the red carpet event for the series that was filmed over four years in 50 different countries.

Ellie Goulding

ANALYSIS by editor Tim Glanfield This was no ordinary TV show premiere. At the heart of the Natural History Museum, in the shadow of a vast blue whale skeleton, this Netflix Global event brought together television royalty and actual royalty to not only celebrate an eight-part series – but to urgently press the case for environmental change. Sir David Attenborough received rapturous applause and a standing ovation from an A-List audience that included the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry, David Beckham, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Ellie Goulding to name a few, as he explained “what we do in the next 20 years will profoundly impact the next few thousand.” Attenborough went on to explain, “The ability to tell this story in almost every country in the world at the same time via Netflix brings the possibility of an unprecedented global understanding of the one place we all call home.” The sense that all of us must urgently change our relationship with the natural world was echoed by the Prince of Wales, president of the World Wildlife Fund, who was joined by his two sons in the front row. He spoke of how humans have instigated “the world’s sixth mass extinction event” and warned of the “existential threat to our whole civilisation” that climate change threatens. Powerful and evocative messages that all involved hope Netflix’s global scale will send everywhere alongside the stunning Our Planet series.

Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham

Many stars of other Netflix shows attended the event, including Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and star Michaela Coel, alongside the cast of hit Netflix comedy Sex Education.

Michaela Coel

Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker

Left to right: Ted Sarandos (Netflix Chief content creator), Kedar Williams-Stirling, Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield

Our Planet, which is now available to watch on Netflix, employed over 600 crew members in collaboration with conservation charity WWF, of which Prince Charles is president.

The filmmakers captured more than three and a half thousand filming days, focusing on “the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America.”

Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Speaking previously to the Duke of Cambridge about the series, Attenborough said: “There has never been a time where more people have been more out of touch with the natural world than as now.

“We have to recognise that every breath of air we take, every mouthful of food we take comes from the natural world. If we damage the natural world, we damage ourselves. We are one coherent ecosystem. It’s not just a question of beauty, of interest, or wonder. The essential ingredient, the essential part of human life is a healthy planet.”

Advertisement

Our Planet is now available to watch on Netflix