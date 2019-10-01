Where to watch Flint Town

Flint Town was first released on Netflix in March 2018. The docuseries is still available to watch on the streaming platform.

What is Flint Town about?

Flint Town chronicles the daily lives of Flint’s police officers as they grapple with a community that has lost trust in them, widespread corruption and brutal budget cuts. It also offers an in-depth look at Flint's descent from epitome of the American dream to one of the most violent cities in the US.

By depicting the officers' experiences and the experiences of those around them, Flint Town also shines a light on systemic racism within America’s police force at large.

At the time of filming (2015-2017), the Flint PD counted only 98 officers to serve a population of 100,000 people. In the midst of their struggle, Flint was thrust into the global spotlight after declaring a federal state of emergency due to the poisonous leak in its water supply.

The water crisis provides a bleak backdrop for Flint Town, which ultimately tells the tale of a neglected city left to fend for itself in a time of great financial and medical need.

How many episodes of Flint Town are there?

There are eight episodes of Flint Town. Each episode is around 40 minutes long and follows Flint PD officers as they respond to calls, make arrests and even liaise with Donald Trump’s secret service during his visit to the city.

Who is in the cast of Flint Town?

The cast of Flint Town is made up of the real people of Flint. Directors Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper and Jessica Dimmock embedded themselves into the community for two years, going out on calls, patrols and raids with the Flint PD.

These include aspiring detective Bridgette Balasko, newly appointed Chief of Police Timothy Johnson and cadets Maria Reed and her son Dion.

The directing trio also interview the officers' family members and other members of the community such as local news reporter Jessica Dupnack and Police Reserve volunteer Lewis Spears.

Will there be season two of Flint Town?

As of yet, there is no official news from Netflix on whether Flint Town will return for a second series.

Though Flint is not on the news as much as it was back in 2016, the city is still struggling with high poverty rates and the aftermath of the ongoing water crisis. The directors have also expressed their desire to continue working with the people of Flint.

This means there is enough scope for a potential second season if Netflix chose to renew Flint Town.

Where is Flint Town?

Flint is an American city located in the state of Michigan, 66 miles away from Detroit. It is the largest city in Genesee County and the seventh largest city in Michigan.