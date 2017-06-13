Hoping to put in a strong and steady performance in May’s many shoes is Jacqueline King, who played Donna Noble’s mum Sylvia in Doctor Who. Expect her to be pulling these facial expressions throughout...

The real-life Thick of It will also depict Boris Johnson and Michael Gove’s brief chaotic collation, with Gove’s own PM bid leading Johnson to back out. Will Barton plays the current foreign secretary and John Seaward – you’ll know him as The Inbetweener’s Big John – depicts Gove.

Battle to be PM, commissioned before the general election, also features interviews with those caught in the political crossfire, including former ministers Nicky Morgan and Iain Duncan Smith.

The BBC said the programme was based on "exhaustive research and first-person testimonies" and would "lay bare the politicking and positioning, betrayals and blunders" of the time.

So, overall an interesting look at a political climate swept aside by the election, right?

Advertisement

...right?