When is Exposed: The Church's Darkest Secret on TV?

The first episode of the two-parter airs on Monday 13th January 2020 at 9pm on BBC Two.

The second and final chapter will be broadcast at the same time and place the following day, Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Is Exposed: The Church's Darkest Secret a true story?

The programme will chart the true story of the pursuit of Peter Ball, a former bishop who was a serial perpetrator of sexual abuse and who was the subject of a shocking cover up by the Church of England.

What is Exposed: The Church's Darkest Secret about?

Writing in Radio Times magazine, David Butcher says, “A two-part documentary explores a scandal in the Church of England that reaches back decades. In 2015 the former bishop of Gloucester, Peter Ball, received a three-year prison sentence after admitting to the sexual abuse of 18 young men, aged 17 to 25. 'For him, religion was a cloak behind which he hid in order to satisfy his sexual interest in those who trusted him,' said the prosecuting QC at his trial.

"But reports of Ball’s abuse had surfaced much earlier, in 1993, when he was cautioned by police. So how did a known abuser, a friend to Prince Charles and other establishment figures, escape justice and continue to work as a priest for so long?"

The documentary features testimony from victims, police and church officials in addition to dramatic reconstruction to tell the story of the brave people who did not give up on bringing the bishop to justice.