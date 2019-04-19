"In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined," he said.

"It may sound frightening but the scientific evidence is, if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.

"We’re running out of time, but there is still hope."

More like this

The 92-year-old broadcaster was joined during the film by Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish schoolgirl who began the 'School Strikes for Climate'.

Viewers praised the film, with many referring to it as a "wake-up call".

"It's only when you watch programs such as this & see the changes in the planet that you realise just how vast the problem is," one viewer commented on Twitter.

"#ClimateChangeTheFacts no need to watch a scary film tonight, absolutely terrifying," Emily Relton wrote.

Advertisement

Climate Change: The Facts is available on BBC iPlayer