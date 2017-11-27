“They’re not seeking mates, neither are they laying eggs. They have come here in order to grow,” explained narrator David Attenborough. “Like all crabs, their bodies are encased in a hard unexpandable shell, so to grow they have to break out of it.”

Viewers found the sequence seriously creepy...

And now nobody's going near the sea again.

More like this

However, some couldn’t help wonder if there was more to the creatures than met the eye…

If for some reason you think you can stomach another look at that mountain of crabs, you can find out how the Blue Planet II crew filmed the epic scene here.

Advertisement

Blue Planet II continues 8pm Sunday night, BBC1