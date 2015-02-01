The three-part series will see Dobson play the Queen "as never seen before". The series follows "the ageing and vulnerable Elizabeth... with pockmarks scarring her face, rotting teeth and her hair falling out... in her most private moments."

"Elizabeth I is a gift of a role, and one I’ve always hoped I’d get the opportunity to play. It’s been a real honour to work with the BBC History team to recreate these pivotal moments in history, and playing a queen was one of the most enjoyable times I’ve had!" said Dobson.

Presented by Dan Snow, Armada, which is set to air this spring, draws from recently discovered documents, as well as CGI and dramatic reconstructions, to recreate "the majestic, intimidating Armada" and shed new light on "the tensions, confusions and recriminations that shaped the battle."