And cats weren’t the only pets entranced by the episode. Viewers also noticed that their dogs were also giving their attention to the TV.

Either they were heavily invested in how Charm, a single Lioness mother, managed to keep her cubs safe from an entire heard of buffalo, or they were just really worried to see what cats could be capable of.

The next episode is also likely to poach your pooch’s attention, with the BBC series focusing on wolves on the banks of the Zambezi river. But it might not be a happy watch for them: the show will follow two packs forced to fight over the remaining resources as humans take over their land.

Dynasties continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC1

This article was originally published on 26 November 2018