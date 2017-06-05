Here's a taster:

“Let me ask you a very simple question,” probed Piers at the beginning of the interview. “Do we have more or fewer armed police than we had in 2010?” to which Karen said: “We have protected counter-terrorism policing…” but she was soon cut off.

“More or fewer armed police than we had in 2010?” again Piers said, as the pair spoke over each other.

More like this

“Can you please just answer the question please?!” Piers shouted at her.

This went on…and on…and on. He asked her the same question more than eight times before the conversation swerved to topics like tackling terrorism and Jeremy Corbyn.

Then when he asked her how many mosques were in the country, Karen responded: “This isn’t a pub quiz, Piers" before the conversation turned again to the number of armed officers. At the end of the interview he asked her a further four times – and she still didn't have an answer.

The interview was branded a “car crash” and “nightmare” – and in a rare moment, Piers actually won praise from people.

Advertisement

Although we're sure it won't be long before normal service is resumed and Piers is again facing the wrath of angry viewers.