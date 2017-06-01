He had first outlined his plans to take to the airwaves on Twitter, saying several US networks had suggested the idea…

The Sean Hannity Show host then replied to the message, inviting Assange to “fill in” for him…

Assange had been interviewed several times on Hannity’s Fox show in the past few months, but the two didn’t always get along. Back in 2010, Hannity declared that Wikileaks and Assange would lead to many deaths.

If his radio spot is secured, the man behind Wikileaks will have to broadcast from the embassy. Although Swedish prosecutors have dropped the investigation into rape accusations against Assange, if he steps outside Scotland Yard said they will arrest the Wikileaks founder for his 2012 breach of bail offence.