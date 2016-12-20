Ed Miliband – the man who ran to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former leader of the Labour party­ – has boldly taken up a new role on US TV: Man with Flu.

Advertisement

A photo of the International Man of Meme clearing his nostrils at a party conference in 2011 was used in a news report on NBC News about flu vaccinations – despite the same network reporting on his resignation as party leader in 2015.