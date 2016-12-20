US TV network use Ed Miliband as stock image for flu bulletin
Bless you, Ed. Bless you
Ed Miliband – the man who ran to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former leader of the Labour party – has boldly taken up a new role on US TV: Man with Flu.
A photo of the International Man of Meme clearing his nostrils at a party conference in 2011 was used in a news report on NBC News about flu vaccinations – despite the same network reporting on his resignation as party leader in 2015.
“Flu season has arrived, and there are fresh concerns tonight that many school districts are seeing an uptick,” said the newsreader with the portrait of a sniffily Miliband behind her. “There’s concern that not enough people are getting a flu shot, and health officials have new guidance about the nasal vaccine.”
Oh, and this is definitely an excuse revisit last year’s famous bacon sandwich photo.
Turns out in hindsight, the UK were probably a bit harsh on Ed Miliband for the whole bacon sandwich thing... #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/TYrP8zWbWR
— Coral (@Coral) November 9, 2016
