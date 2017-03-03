"Keep up the good fight for truth, justice and the American way. Especially for the truth part."

His gesture comes as the tensions between Donald Trump and the media continue to simmer, with the president repeatedly accusing journalists of bias, “fake news” and of being "the enemy of the American people".

Hanks, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton, has previously referred to Trump as “a self-involved gasbag” but said more recently that “America has been in worse places”.

The gift continues a long-running tradition by Hanks, who first bought a machine for reporters covering George W Bush's presidency in 2004 after he learned they did not have any coffee-making equipment.

Hanks bought another machine for them in 2010 after he discovered the first one had broken.

He’s giving George Clooney and Nespresso a run for their money.