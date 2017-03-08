Theresa May's laugh at PMQs was a meme waiting to happen
Cannot unsee
Theresa May’s face just did a laugh. A very very strange laugh. A head-lolling shoulder-rolling laugh. A laugh that looked like this.
Well that was a meme waiting to happen #pmqs #theresalaughs pic.twitter.com/sVc4SqSp0v
— Ed Brown (@Edsbrown) March 8, 2017
The joke? Right, prepare your sides. During PMQs ahead of the 2017 Budget, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of being “unclear” over whether a deal was done with Surrey Council surrounding its cancelled tax referendum. Then the Labour leader dropped the line: “Did she actually know what arrangement was made with Surrey County Council?”
…
However, Twitter found plenty of laughs in Mrs May’s reaction…
Anyone else think of this when Theresa May laughed...? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/b7v4m6yZT3
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 8, 2017
Keep 'em coming. We need reasons to laugh in 2017.