Theresa May’s face just did a laugh. A very very strange laugh. A head-lolling shoulder-rolling laugh. A laugh that looked like this.

The joke? Right, prepare your sides. During PMQs ahead of the 2017 Budget, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of being “unclear” over whether a deal was done with Surrey Council surrounding its cancelled tax referendum. Then the Labour leader dropped the line: “Did she actually know what arrangement was made with Surrey County Council?”