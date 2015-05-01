As election day looms ever closer, Britain's leading political figures are showcasing their softer sides. Or at least, they are being forced to do so in a new parody video.

Advertisement

Sky have given our party leaders a musical makeover once again, in a new music video that shows David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, Nigel Farage, Nicola Sturgeon, Leanne Wood and Natalie Bennett apparently lip-syncing along with the steamy lyrics to Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.