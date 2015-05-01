The party leaders 'Get It On' ahead of election day
David Cameron, Nick Clegg, Ed Milliband, Nigel Farage and Nicola Sturgeon are given a romantic makeover in the latest mash-up video from Sky News
As election day looms ever closer, Britain's leading political figures are showcasing their softer sides. Or at least, they are being forced to do so in a new parody video.
Sky have given our party leaders a musical makeover once again, in a new music video that shows David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, Nigel Farage, Nicola Sturgeon, Leanne Wood and Natalie Bennett apparently lip-syncing along with the steamy lyrics to Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.
There are hair flicks, passionate looks and longing gazes. Even some expressive hand gestures which could almost pass as dance moves.
Re-branding the General Election General Affection, Sky asks 'Who could get it on?' if the country is faced with another coalition come 7th May. And based purely on this video, we reckon there's some serious chemistry between Miliband and Sturgeon...
Here's the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyISprZphtM
This isn't the first time Sky have helped politicians lend their vocal chords to the campaign. Back in March, Sky had Miliband, Clegg, Cameron and Farage miming along to 90s hit I Swear.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH0K_XIIBow