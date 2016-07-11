Angela Eagle formally launched her leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn today but there was a snag…

The former Shadow Business Secretary’s announcement came at the worst possible time, clashing with Andrea Leadsom’s last-minute press conference to announce her departure from the Tory party's leadership race.

Guess which event everyone chose to cover?

Meanwhile over at Angela Eagle's #LabourLeadership launch... pic.twitter.com/FCRuNyUh0J

— Conor McNally (@conor_mcnally) July 11, 2016

Undeterred, Eagle tried to answer questions from the audience but was met with an excruciating silence, captured in a video that has since gone viral.

She then starts calling out journalists by name – “Robert Peston, where are you?” Silence. “Michael Crick?” Nothing.

Peston later tweeted Eagle, explaining his absence.

Awkward.

