"Robert Peston, where are you?" Angela Eagle faces awkward silence during press conference
The Labour leadership hopeful lost out to Andrea Leadsom in the battle for coverage
Angela Eagle formally launched her leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn today but there was a snag…
The former Shadow Business Secretary’s announcement came at the worst possible time, clashing with Andrea Leadsom’s last-minute press conference to announce her departure from the Tory party's leadership race.
Guess which event everyone chose to cover?
Meanwhile over at Angela Eagle's #LabourLeadership launch... pic.twitter.com/FCRuNyUh0J
— Conor McNally (@conor_mcnally) July 11, 2016
Undeterred, Eagle tried to answer questions from the audience but was met with an excruciating silence, captured in a video that has since gone viral.
She then starts calling out journalists by name – “Robert Peston, where are you?” Silence. “Michael Crick?” Nothing.
Peston later tweeted Eagle, explaining his absence.
Awkward.