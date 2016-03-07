The announcement came in a speech from Charlotte Moore, who has stepped into her new role of BBC Controller TV Channels and iPlayer.

Laura Kuenssberg, Mishal Husain and Nick Robinson all have their own documentaries on EU issues before the 23rd June referendum, as BBC newsreaders former and current pile onto the issue. The BBC is also planning a massive public debate held in Wembley Arena, officiated by David Dimbleby.

Paxman left Newsnight back in 2014, and has continued to host University Challenge on BBC2, but this will mark a return to the current affairs brief he is known for on the network.