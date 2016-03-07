Jeremy Paxman returning to BBC current affairs for Brexit documentary
The veteran broadcaster will be back at the Corporation in time for the EU referendum
Jeremy Paxman is to return to the BBC for a documentary on the European Union. Paxman in Brussels will follow the veteran broadcaster around the centre of the EU, talking to politicians and mandarins from all over the continent.
The BBC promises an impartial look at all sides of the 'Brexit' debate, in the process examining how EU laws are made and why 'sovereignty' is such a thorny issue.
The announcement came in a speech from Charlotte Moore, who has stepped into her new role of BBC Controller TV Channels and iPlayer.
Laura Kuenssberg, Mishal Husain and Nick Robinson all have their own documentaries on EU issues before the 23rd June referendum, as BBC newsreaders former and current pile onto the issue. The BBC is also planning a massive public debate held in Wembley Arena, officiated by David Dimbleby.
Paxman left Newsnight back in 2014, and has continued to host University Challenge on BBC2, but this will mark a return to the current affairs brief he is known for on the network.