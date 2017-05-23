ITV drops Lorraine and Jeremy Kyle Show in wake of Manchester terror attack
A special news programme will go out broadcasting latest news and updates from the suspected terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
ITV has dropped Lorraine and The Jeremy Kyle Show from its programming in the wake of the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night which killed 22 people.
An ITV News Special will be broadcast in place of the channel's pre-arranged schedule, airing from 9:25am following an extended edition of Good Morning Britain to cover the latest events and breaking news. This Morning will be dropped.
The suspected terror attack took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The blast occurred at 10.35pm on Monday night, straight after the concert had finished. Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device. At the time of writing, 22 people are confirmed to have died, including children, with a further 59 injured.
Political campaigning has been suspended for the day, with Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and other political leaders tweeting their condolences. It is not yet clear whether Andrew Neil's scheduled interview with Paul Nuttall will go ahead later today.