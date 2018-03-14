“Netflix have spotted a hole in the market for a current affairs TV show encompassing both sides of the political divide and are seeking to fill it,” the source told MarketWatch.

The streaming service recently signed up comedians David Letterman, Joel McHale, Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Wolf and Norm MacDonald to present satirical news series, and just last week it was reported that Barack Obama is in talks with Netflix to make shows focused around “inspirational stories”.

In terms of the weekly news magazine show that is reportedly in the works, the source added: “Netflix are proceeding with caution over this because they’re well aware that most new current affairs shows underwhelm and are expensive.

“They want to make their show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for comment.