Major Peake's extra-vehicular activity (EVA) – that's the official term for his spacewalk – will be undertaken with Nasa astronaut Tim Kopra.

When will it take place?

The spacewalk begins at 12:55 GMT and will take six-and-a-half-hours.

How can I watch it?

Right here. The video will start broadcasting live via NASA from 11:30 GMT. You can also follow updates on Twitter @esaoperations.

Speaking about his first external walk, Peake told BBC's Stargazing Live: "I think a spacewalk is absolutely the pinnacle of an astronaut's career.

"We've put a huge amount of effort into this spacewalk. It's hugely exciting and we're ready to go."

Peake and Kopra will travel 50m to the edge of the space station in order to make the repair and will be attached to the structure with a steel cord.