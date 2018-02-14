With a look of alarm, the government minister responded with a classic politician's non-answer: "I'm not going to get into this. I've learned through bitter experience never to answer these kinds of questions."

Cutting across Kyle's outraged comeback, Kate Garraway guessed: "You don't want to get into it because you're worried you might get it wrong."

"Yep. Correct," Gibb said.

More like this

As he (presumably) frantically worked out the maths problem in his head, Gibb insisted there was no hypocrisy about telling school kids to learn their times tables when he'd managed to forge a successful career without being able to multiply eight and nine on the spot.

"No eight year old or nine year old would be doing it on live television," he said. "I do know the answer to these questions but I'm not going to do so on live television."

Advertisement

It's 72, by the way.