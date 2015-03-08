Watson, who became a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women last year, won't be chatting Hogwarts and Hermione, or even her new Disney role in Beauty and the Beast. She'll be answering questions on gender equality instead.

The 24-year-old actress launched the #HeForShe campaign in 2014, encouraging men to get involved in gender issues. Her work has encouraged the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Hiddleston and Steve Carrell to pledge their support to the cause.

Introducing today's Q&A on her Facebook page, Watson said, "Thank you so much for all of your support and participation so far. It's been absolutely amazing... You guys are really awesome", calling her campaigning role an "amazing adventure, journey, experience for me."

Watson will be answering questions at a live Q&A in London. The event will be live streamed on her Facebook page at 5pm.