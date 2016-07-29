"The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the complaint has been investigated, but it fails to meet the evidential test to warrant any further action. Case is dropped".

The full Met statement reads:

"An allegation of non-recent sexual assault was made to police on Monday, 23 May 16. The allegation was made by a woman against a man. It related to incidents in Tower Hamlets in the 1990s.

More like this

"The matter was investigated by officers from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command. Today, Thursday 28 July 2016, a man in his 50s was interviewed under caution by police at an East London police building.

Advertisement

"The decision was made by the police that there was insufficient evidence to proceed."