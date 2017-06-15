The show will be filmed in Coventry and hosted by David Dimbleby.

Delaney is having quite a year, after the latest season of Catastrophe was met with widespread praise from critics. As he is not a UK citizen he was unable to vote in the recent election, but that didn’t stop him from getting behind Jeremy Corbyn’s election campaign. Watch his endorsement below.

Question Time airs on BBC1 at 10.45pm on Thursday