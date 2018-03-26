However, it wasn't Marr's pointed questions that had the MP feeling queasy. At the beginning of the segment, he introduced his guest with the addendum that he was braving an illness to be there.

Marr said Davis had "struggled here despite feeling most unwell this morning".

"If the camera suddenly switches to you, the audience will know what's happened," Mr Davis replied. Thankfully, he made it through the interview without the bucket being called into action.

More like this

The Sun's Tom Newton Dunn added on Twitter that Davis was suffering from "extreme food poisoning".

Advertisement

The Marr show editor Rob Burley later joked that Davis had shown "commendable concern" for the studio floor and furniture, after Telegraph political correspondent Kate McCann had questioned his dedication.