The stars of screen are celebrating Australia's decisive vote in favour of same-sex marriage after a two-month national postal survey revealed that 61% of Aussies support same-sex couples' right to marry, with more than 12.7 million people voting in a huge 79.5% turnout.

The result wasn't legally binding, but the country’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has pledged to pass the relevant legislation in parliament by Christmas.