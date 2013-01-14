Yes, Prime Minister - preview video
Have a sneak peek at Gold's classic comedy reboot ahead of the series' premiere
Published: Monday, 14 January 2013 at 10:35 am
After a 24 year hiatus, Yes, Prime Minister is back.
Scripted by the original writers but with a whole new cast, the six-part satire starts on Gold tomorrow. David Haig takes on the role of PM Jim Hacker who has an economic crisis, rife unemployment and a troubled coalition government to contend with. Henry Goodman stars as Sir Humphrey Appleby, the PM's advisor, while Chris Larkin appears as Principal Private Secretary Bernard Wooley.
But will the contemporay take on Yes, Minister be as good as the fondly-remembered original?
Here's a sneak peek of new Yes, Prime Minister:
What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment box below...
