Dad's Army was such a staple of British television that it used to attract 18 million viewers at once. A feat totally out of reach for most modern contenders to its sitcom throne.

Advertisement

One-off drama We're Doomed! The Dad's Army Story transported us back to 1967 to give us a (hopefully) tickling insight into how writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft created a British institution against a tide of management talk, focus groups, and casting dilemmas.