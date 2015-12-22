What did you think of We're Doomed! The Dad's Army Story?
Was a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of the Dad's Army crew just the ticket? Or did you find yourself soldiering through?
Dad's Army was such a staple of British television that it used to attract 18 million viewers at once. A feat totally out of reach for most modern contenders to its sitcom throne.
One-off drama We're Doomed! The Dad's Army Story transported us back to 1967 to give us a (hopefully) tickling insight into how writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft created a British institution against a tide of management talk, focus groups, and casting dilemmas.
Did it warm the cockles of your heart to see John Sessions return your television screen once more? Did the script live up to the quality of the show it was so concerned with memorialising? Let us know whether you thought it was a Marvellous Mainwaring or a Pretty Poor Pike in the comments section below.
