Watch the first scene from Orange is the New Black season two
Solitary confinement's getting a bit too much for Piper as Netflix's acclaimed comedy drama gears up for its return on 6 June
Orange is the New Black is back on Netflix on June 6 in all its binge-worthy glory as we go back behind bars to revisit Piper and her fellow inmates.
And while proceedings weren't exactly rosy during series one, show creator Jenji Kohan has revealed that things are about to get much darker. "We needed a little more drama," she tells Entertainment Weekly.
Series two finds Piper (played by Taylor Schilling) in solitary confinement after her fierce showdown with Pennastucky and, by the looks of the first scene, it's all getting a bit much. Take a look below:
Also starring Jason Biggs and Laura Prepon, all 13 episodes of Orange is the New Black series two drop on Netflix on 6 June.