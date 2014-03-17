This means another outing for Daniel Simonsen as Bob’s surly son Erik and Morgana Robinson as the sexually voracious next door neighbour Julie.

Toast of London star Matt Berry will also be returning as the flamboyant Beef, with Dan Skinner due to reprise his role as the thuggish Bosh.

The BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said: “House of Fools is a much needed big old rainbow of daftness in a world that is too grey and sensible. Those two loveable twits work very hard at making something that looks so effortlessly silly and it’s a thrill to know there’s plenty more where that came from.”

The pair said in a statement: “We are overjoyed and thankful to our great Corporation for their diligence in this matter."

The show began its run with an audience of 1.27 million and was thought to be vulnerable to the chop because its audience declined to less than 700,000 by the end of series one.

In fact, last month the show was subject to inaccurate speculation that it had been axed, prompting an online campaign supported by a range of celebrities including artist Damien Hirst and Stephen Fry who tweeted that supposed decision was "insane".

He wrote: "The BBC I thought, can't go more insane: now I hear they planning to axe Vic and Bob's House of Fools. What? Tell them they're mad. #saveHoF"

Fortunately insiders say that, such was the level of support for the show within the BBC, a recommission was “never really in doubt".

