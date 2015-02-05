The Office named best TV show of the past 20 years
Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's sitcom was voted top at last night's Broadcast Awards
Viewers have voted The Office as the greatest show of the last 20 years. The sitcom took home the crown last night at the Broadcast Awards, run by the TV industry magazine.
In an unusual arrangement, the 1,300 audience members at the ceremony chose from a shortlist of ten, with each table having one vote. The Office – which ran for two series and two specials between 2001-2003 – beat out its nearest rivals I’m Alan Partridge and the Brass Eye Paedophilia Special by almost 25%.
Elsewhere at the awards, BBC1 had a great night, securing Channel of the Year, with The Great British Bake Off, Happy Valley and Match of the Day also winning plaudits, while Channel 4 earned prizes for Bedlam and Dispatches: Nigeria's Hidden War. ITV claimed just one gong for Saturday Night Takeaway which picked up best entertainment programme.
Neither Stephen Merchant nor Ricky Gervais were at the ceremony, but they expressed their thanks on Twitter. Gervais was gracious…
…while Merchant was a tad more blunt.
The Time TV Award results in full:
- The Office (2003)
- I’m Alan Partridge (1999)
- Brass Eye Paedophilia Special (2002)
- Life On Mars (2007)
- Gavin And Stacey (2009)
- Big Brother (2001)
- Broadchurch (2014)
- Educating Yorkshire (2014)
- Man On Wire (2010)
- Who Do You Think You Are? (2006)