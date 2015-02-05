Viewers have voted The Office as the greatest show of the last 20 years. The sitcom took home the crown last night at the Broadcast Awards, run by the TV industry magazine.

In an unusual arrangement, the 1,300 audience members at the ceremony chose from a shortlist of ten, with each table having one vote. The Office – which ran for two series and two specials between 2001-2003 – beat out its nearest rivals I’m Alan Partridge and the Brass Eye Paedophilia Special by almost 25%.