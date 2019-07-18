Think The Inbetweeners deserve another reunion show after their slightly underwhelming TV return hosted by Jimmy Carr? Perhaps a show in 2059 to celebrate 50 years of the E4 comedy? We might already have a good idea what that’ll look like thanks to James Buckley.

Advertisement

Well, James Buckley and some-photo editing wizardry. The actor, who played Jay ‘completed it’ Cartwright in the show, posted a mocked-up image of “the 3rd inbetweeners movie”.