Glootie appears to have created an app with Morty and Jerry, who have since decided that they want the app removed from the internet. But he doesn't seem willing to help them anymore...

"Cannot take it down, it's your app," Glooty tells them, "I'm just an intern." Check it out below.

The new season is due out in just a few months - a full two years after season 3 concluded. Prior to Comic-Con, Harmon told Entertainment Weekly that this will be the last of the "so long that it's ridiculous" hiatuses between seasons. They have been picked up for an order of 70 (!) episodes by US network Adult Swim, after all...

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

More like this

He also confirmed that Kathleen Turner and Paul Giamatti will also lend their voices to the new season, alongside Waititi.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty season 4 is set to air on Channel 4 this November