In Will & Grace's reunion skit about the US presidential election, Karen (Megan Mullally) was a Donald Trump voter while Jack (Sean Hayes) was undecided – but Will and Grace's attempts to persuade them must have worked, because now the whole cast have thrown their weight behind the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Mullally and Hayes joined Debra Messing (Grace) and Eric McCormack (Will) to perform a witty musical number blasting Trump.