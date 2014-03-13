"Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and The Big Bang Theory is the biggest comedy force on television," said CBS Entertainment chairman, Nina Tassler. "This multi-year deal further strengthens our network's position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros."

First premiering in 2007, the comedy follows Sheldon and the group of nerdy friends - Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) - who tolerate his questionable social skills. Joining the foursome is waitress and wannabe actress Penny who lives across the hall and enjoys an on-off relationship with Leonard.

While the stars are still reported to be negotiating their new contracts, the deal draws the comedy level with Friends which came to an end back in 2004 after ten successful series.

Currently on a mid-season break, The Big Bang Theory will be back on E4 later this year.

