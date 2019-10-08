But it seems Parker and Stone were more than prepared for the backlash, offering a mock apology on Twitter – and plugging their 300th episode in the process.

“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” they wrote on official South Park Twitter page.

“We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all.

More like this

“Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now, China?”

Parker and Stone are more than accustomed to controversy thanks to South Park's outlandish nature, with the pair describing themselves as “equal opportunity offenders”.

The pair previously faced death threats in 2010 after their 200th and 201st episodes featured a depiction of the Muslim prophet Muhammad – resulting in American network Comedy Central heavily censoring the episode.

In spite of its controversies, South Park is proving as popular as ever. Now in its 23rd series, the cartoon was recently renewed for three more 10 episode seasons.

Advertisement

South Park is broadcast on Comedy Central in the UK and is also available to stream on Netflix