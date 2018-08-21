If you thought an almost-hairless, jaundice-yellow cartoon character couldn’t look any weirder, then check out the image below and prepare to revise your opinion.

And it’s fair to say that people on Twitter were equally creeped out by Vasquez’s design.

Though some others thought that earlier attempts at humanising Homer had been even creepier…

Anyway, whichever creepy, flesh-coloured monster you favour we can all be sure of one thing – we’re much happier with our vaguely inhuman Simpsons characters when they stick firmly within the realm of hand-drawn animation. Don’t do it again, internet.