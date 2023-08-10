"Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent. He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues."

Carlyle was the creator of multi award-winning Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, which he co-wrote alongside Gregor Sharp.

The comedy drew from his own experiences growing up and coming out in Ayr, and stars Arabella Weir – whose character was inspired by Carlyle's own mother – Kieran Hodgson, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan and Jonathan Watson.

"You write what you know and bend it out of shape a little bit and turn it on its head," Carlyle told The Scottish Sun.

The series was renewed for a seventh season earlier this year. Carlyle previously revealed he was ready to quit the industry and had applied for a job at Glasgow Airport before the show became a hit.

Carlyle's credits also include ITV's Changing Ends, about Alan Carr, and Boy Meets Girl.

Russell T Davies posted a tribute to his Instagram alongside a picture of Carlyle.

"Simon Carlyle was such a talent," Davies wrote. "Writer and creator of Two Doors Down (with Gregor Sharp), Changing Ends, and the glorious Terri McIntyre. Decades of brilliant work. The genius!

"He had the ability to make people laugh over and over again, what a gift. Never forgotten. With love to his family and friends."

BBC bosses have also released statements paying their respects.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our friend and colleague Simon Carlyle. Simon was a wonderful comedy talent who, amongst many other credits, co-created and wrote the multi award winning series Two Doors Down," said Jon Petrie, director of comedy commissioning.

He added: "His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite. Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

The Two Doors Down production team also released a statement: "We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being. He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him.

"He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us. We send love and support to his family and friends."