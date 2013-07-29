See The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison out in the Big Bad World
Caroline Quentin, James Fleet and Seann Walsh also star in the new comedy about a hapless graduate
Forget the comforting surroundings of Rudge Park Comprehensive, The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison is leaving classrooms, teachers and his school chums behind and being thrown into the Big Bad World.
Sadly though, he's not leaving his parents' house just yet...
Harrison plays Ben, a twenty-something who is unemployed, girlfriend-less and living with his parents. He's recently graduated but instead of feeling like the future is his for the taking, Ben is back in his home town, hanging out with his old friends and waiting for his real life to begin.
Big Bad World also stars Caroline Quentin, James Fleet, Seann Walsh, Rebecca Humphries, David Fynn and Scarlett Alice Johnson.
Big Bad World starts on Comedy Central on 21 August at 9pm