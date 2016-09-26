Sarah Jessica Parker hints at more Sex and the City
Oh. My. God.
Sarah Jessica Parker has fuelled speculation that there could be a third film or seventh series of Sex and the City.
"I don't think any of us have said no," she told the Press Association. "I don't know whether it's a series or the movie. I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it's been resolved. I think that's always a possibility, definitely."
Although the first series started way back in 1998 and the last film came out in 2010, Sex and the City is still adored by fans the world over. It's still very current and referenced often, as proven by the hugely popular Instagram account: everyoutfitonsatc.
But while you’re dreaming of more outrageous outfits and hilarious bedroom encounters in Sex and the City, you can catch Sarah Jessica Parker in Sharon Horgan’s new series Divorce, starting on Sky Atlantic on 11 October.