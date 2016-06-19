Ricky Gervais’ celebrity impressions have to be seen to be believed
His attempt to do the most impersonations in 30 seconds is certainly interesting
There are a lot of celebrities out there with incredible impressions skills, but The Office creator Ricky Gervais reckons that he might just have them beat.
"The reason I don't do accents isn't that I can't, it's that I can't be bothered,” he told Jimmy Fallon this week on US talk series The Tonight Show. “I'm a brilliant impressionist.
"You see those things on YouTube of people doing 20 impressions in 20 seconds. I can do that. I can do it better than them."
Thus chastened, Fallon decided to test Gervais’ claims with a 30-second impressions challenge, which…well, you’d probably better just watch it.
Frankly, we can’t remember all these stars sounding quite so identically high-pitched and northern, but hey – we’re not impressionists. Congrats to Ricky on his new world record.