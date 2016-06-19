"You see those things on YouTube of people doing 20 impressions in 20 seconds. I can do that. I can do it better than them."

Thus chastened, Fallon decided to test Gervais’ claims with a 30-second impressions challenge, which…well, you’d probably better just watch it.

Frankly, we can’t remember all these stars sounding quite so identically high-pitched and northern, but hey – we’re not impressionists. Congrats to Ricky on his new world record.