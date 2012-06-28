Prepare to be Outnumbered again - Christmas special and series five confirmed
The hit BBC family comedy will return for a 40-minute festive special, followed by a new series in 2013
Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are in for more family-induced headaches later this year as Outnumbered is set to return to BBC1 for a Christmas special, which will precede a fifth series of the show.
The smash-hit comedy, which also stars Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as the Brockman family’s rambunctious brood, will see out the end of 2012 with a 40-minute festive episode before the show’s new season goes into production later next year.
Written by Drop the Dead Donkey scribes Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, Outnumbered has become a firm favourite with viewers since making its debut on BBC1 back in 2007.
Distinct from traditional family sitcoms, the show’s semi-improvised dialogue and realistic plots have been acclaimed for holding up a mirror to the latent humour in everyday family life.
During its time on air the show has won a number of accolades, including Most Popular Sitcom at the 2012 National Television Awards.