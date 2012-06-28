Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are in for more family-induced headaches later this year as Outnumbered is set to return to BBC1 for a Christmas special, which will precede a fifth series of the show.

The smash-hit comedy, which also stars Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as the Brockman family’s rambunctious brood, will see out the end of 2012 with a 40-minute festive episode before the show’s new season goes into production later next year.