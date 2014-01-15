Outnumbered to end with fifth series
The Brockman family look all grown up as Pete, Sue, Jake, Ben and Karen return to our screens later this month for a final series - but future specials may still be on the cards
It turns out Outnumbered's days are numbered. The award-winning BBC comedy will return to our screens later this month for a fifth and final series as the now-teenage Brockman children and their parents loudly negotiate day-to-day life.
The end to the comedy series was first mooted by Tyger Drew-Honey (who plays eldest son Jake) back in September 2012, with show creators Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkins now confirming the news: "After some six very successful and critically-acclaimed years, we have decided that this, the fifth series, will be the last."
But rather than dashing the hopes of the show's fans altogether, the pair did hint at a possible future return for beleaguered parents Pete and Sue and their boisterous offspring Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez)... "Both we and the cast very much hope to reunite in the future for the occasional one-off Outnumbered special."
The Brockman family are all looking rather grown up nowadays, with the latest series marking Karen's start at secondary school after taking the decision to no longer be blonde. Meanwhile, tone deaf Ben undertakes the dubious honour of playing the lead in his school's musical version of Spartacus and Jake is sporting a tattoo (of sorts) and learning to drive. Ooh-er.
Sue (Claire Skinner) has a brand new office job and is engaged in a constant battle to maintain an aura of composure while her long-suffering husband (Hugh Dennis) struggles to get to grips with unreliable technologies.
More like this
Featuring guest appearances from The Thick of It's Rebeca Front and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons), Outnumbered returns on Wednesday 29 January at 9pm on BBC1.