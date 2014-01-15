But rather than dashing the hopes of the show's fans altogether, the pair did hint at a possible future return for beleaguered parents Pete and Sue and their boisterous offspring Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez)... "Both we and the cast very much hope to reunite in the future for the occasional one-off Outnumbered special."

The Brockman family are all looking rather grown up nowadays, with the latest series marking Karen's start at secondary school after taking the decision to no longer be blonde. Meanwhile, tone deaf Ben undertakes the dubious honour of playing the lead in his school's musical version of Spartacus and Jake is sporting a tattoo (of sorts) and learning to drive. Ooh-er.

Sue (Claire Skinner) has a brand new office job and is engaged in a constant battle to maintain an aura of composure while her long-suffering husband (Hugh Dennis) struggles to get to grips with unreliable technologies.

Featuring guest appearances from The Thick of It's Rebeca Front and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons), Outnumbered returns on Wednesday 29 January at 9pm on BBC1.

